ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police say a man who was found dead from a gunshot wound after a crash in Abilene was not part of an officer-involved shooting.

The man, only identified as 54-years-old, was found deceased in his truck after it crashed into 3 parked vehicles near the intersection of Hickory Street and N 21st Street just after noon Saturday.

Investigators are reviewing the incident but don’t believe anyone else was involved at this time and no arrests have been made.

“Erroneous and irresponsible social media posts have said this [was an] involved an Officer Involved Shooting,” a press release explains. “This is wholly incorrect.”

No further information is available at this time.