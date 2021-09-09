Police: Shots fired during altercation between two vehicles on Ambler Avenue

Shots were fired during an altercation between two vehicles on Ambler Avenue in Abilene Thursday, September 9.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Shots were fired during an altercation between two vehicles on Ambler Avenue in north Abilene Thursday afternoon.

The altercation happened outside Ambler Bingo near the intersection of N Willis Street around 3:30 p.m.

Police told KTAB and KRBC two vehicles were traveling west down the street when they were involved in an unknown altercation that led to shots being fired from one or both of the vehicles.

One person – a 24-year-old male – was shot and is being treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, and police say,”the incident does not appear to be random in nature and there is no perceived danger to the public.”

