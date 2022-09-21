Police have released a map of fatal crashes that have happened during Abilene’s deadliest year on record.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Speed and drivers failing to yield or stay in their lane are the main causes behind Abilene’s deadliest year for traffic wrecks on record.

Abilene police released a breakdown of the 18 crashes that have caused 23 deaths so far in 2022, showing the causes to be as followed:

2/17: Speed a factor, 1 death 2/27: Fail to maintain lane, 2 death 3/2: Cause undetermined, 1 death 3/12: Fail to maintain lane, 1 death 3/16: Speed a factor, 1 death (motorcycle) 4/26: Fail to Yield ROW, 2 deaths (motorcycle) 5/4: Wrong way, 2 deaths 5/8: Cause undetermined, 1 death (motorcycle) 5/9: Fail to maintain lane, 1 deaths 5/9: Fail to maintain lane, 2 deaths 5/26: Fail to Yield ROW, 1 death 6/16: Alcohol involved, 1 death (motorcycle) 6/22: Speed a factor, 1 death 8/10: Speed a factor, 1 death (motorcycle) 8/19: Fail to Yield ROW, 2 deaths (motorcycle) 9/4: Evading/Fleeing Police, 1 death 9/8: Cause under investigation, 1 death 9/16: Failure to Yield ROW, 1 death

Map of fatal crashes, numbered chronologically (provided by Abilene Police Department)

Prior to this year, the highest number of traffic fatalities recorded in a single year was 21 deaths in 2014.

2022 has already seen a rate of over 2 deaths per month, and with three months remaining in the year, that trend has room to continue if something doesn’t change.

Police have been increasing enforcement through different Operation Slow Down campaigns, which have contributed to the 5,324 traffic citations issued in Abilene this year.