A 15-year-old was hospitalized following a rollover wreck on I-20 in Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 15-year-old is hospitalized with serious injuries following a rollover wreck on I-20 in Abilene.

The wreck happened on the interstate near Hayter Road just after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say it appears one of the van’s rear tires had a blowout or the wheel came off, causing the crash.

Multiple people were inside during the rollover, but a 15-year-old female who was ejected suffered the most severe injuries. She is currently hospitalized in an unknown condition.

No further information is available at this time.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for any additional information.