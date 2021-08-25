Ranger man killed in Brown County crash

Ranger man Joshua Chapa, 36, was killed in a head-on collision on Hwy 84 in Brown County Tuesday, August 24.

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Ranger man was killed during a crash in Brown County Tuesday morning.

Joshua Chapa, 36, of Ranger, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on US 84 southeast of Early just before 9:30 a.m., according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report states Chapa pulled out from a roadside park and turned left, crashing into another vehicle head-on.

Both occupants of the other vehicle were hospitalized. The report reveals the passenger was in stable condition but the driver suffered serious injuries. Her current condition is not known at this time.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of this crash.

