SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 16-year-old who investigators say was intoxicated was killed during a crash in Scurry County.

Isaiah Mendoza, 16, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on CR 132 just north of Snyder around 3:00 a.m. Saturday, according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report states Mendoza was traveling west down the road when he failed to maneuver a curve, causing his car to leave the road and strike a bridge before eventually coming to a rest in a drainage ditch.

Investigators say there was evidence Mendoza was intoxicated at the time of the crash, and a blood sample was taken for further analysis.

No one else was involved in this fatal crash, and no further information is available at this time.