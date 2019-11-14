Report: Driver that killed two young sisters in Abilene was using Chick-fil-A app during crash

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver that killed two young sisters on Interstate 20 in Abilene last year was using the Chick-fil-A application on her phone during the crash.

Shelby Buchanan, 20, turned herself in to the Callahan County Jail Wednesday, one day before she was indicted on a Manslaughter warrant issued out of Taylor County.

Buchanan was is accused of slamming into the back of a minivan while driving her pickup down I-20 in Abilene in March 2018, killing van passengers Melissa Grace and Starla Lindley, ages 14 and 11, upon impact.

Court documents state investigators arrived on scene and found Melissa Grace and Starla already deceased.

Buchanan was identified as the driver of the truck, and a search warrant executed on her phone revealed, “that at the time of the crash, Buchanan was actively using the Chick-fil-A application,” according to the documents.

Callahan County Jail officials say Buchanan was released from jail after posting a $20,000 bond.

