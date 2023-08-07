COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 84 in Coleman County Saturday.

Judith Harding, 83, of Santa Anna, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened on the highway just northwest of Santa Anna around 9:00 p.m., according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report reveals Harding was walking in the center of the highway near CR 108 when she was struck by a motorist traveling north.

Law enforcement had been receiving calls that there was a pedestrian in the roadway who they almost hit because they couldn’t see her in the dark.

No other injuries were reported in connection to this crash and no further information has been released.