ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Four teens were hospitalized after Abilene Police said they crashed a stolen vehicle in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

At approximately 3:30 a.m. June 22, Abilene Police were sent to the intersection of Ambler and North Treadaway. When officers arrived, a stolen vehicle from nearby Clyde was discovered along with four teens.

According to APD, after the teens lifted the vehicle in Clyde, they made their way back to Abilene but were not being actively being chased.

An eye witness on the scene said police began to pursue the vehicle down the street by Raising Cane’s Chicken Restaurant. The vehicle was moving at high speeds, and before crashing into the intersection of Ambler and North Treadaway, the teens almost hit an 18-wheeler.

Officials said the four teens were transported to Hendrick Medical Center, while two were considered to be in critical condition.