ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are going to increase traffic enforcement next month, focusing on certain parts of town.

Beginning Monday, May 1, officers will be targeting the areas of South First Street from Arnold Boulevard to Butternut Street and the Winters Freeway from South First Street to Buffalo Gap Road.

A press release states they, “will focus on several driving factors, including speeding, distracted driving, seatbelt and restraint violations, and Driving While Intoxicated.”

This increased enforcement is in response to 2022, which was Abilene’s most fatal year on the roads ever, with 23 crashes resulting in 28 fatalities.

So far in 2023, there have been no fatal crashes on Abilene roads.