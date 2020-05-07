Semi-truck driver ejected, killed on I-20 in Mitchell County, faulty tire could have contributed to crash

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A semi-truck driver was ejected and killed on I-20 in Mitchell County, and investigators believe the crash may have been caused by a faulty tire.

Humberto Ramierz Molina, 63, of California, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on I-20 just east of Colorado City Wednesday morning, according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report states Molina was driving his semi-truck in the westbound lanes when when he lost control, veered into the median, then crashed into a vehicle traveling east.

Molina’s semi-truck then rolled over into a ditch, ejecting him upon impact.

“A defective front tire on vehicle 1 may have contributed the crash,” the report states.

The other driver involved has been hospitalized with serious injuries.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.

