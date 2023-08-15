MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A semi-truck driver was pronounced dead on I-20 in Mitchell County Monday morning.

Bobby Edwards, 57, of Duncanville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on I-20 east of Loraine just after 7:00 a.m., according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash report reveals Edwards was driving a semi-truck down the highway when he failed to negotiate a curve, causing his truck to leave the road and rollover, striking the center cable and a light pole.

No one else was involved in this crash and no further information has been released.