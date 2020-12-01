Six people killed during two-vehicle crash in Scurry County

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Six people were killed during a two-vehicle crash in Scurry County last week.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports the following six people were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash 10 miles west of Snyder on US Hwy 180 around 10:00 p.m. Friday night:

Larry A. Jaramillo, 27, of Snyder

Crystal A. Flores, 25, of Snyder

John L. Jaramillo, 2, of Snyder

Narsima Gouni, 57, of Irving

Laxmi Gouni, 48, of Irving

Bharathreddy Gouni, 26, of Bridgeport

The crash report reveals the Jaramillos and Flores were traveling east down the interstate in a car when an SUV carrying the Gounis crossed into their lane and hit them head-on.

Three additional people in the Gounis’ SUV, including the driver, survived but did sustain minor to serious injuries.

No further information, including the exact cause of the crash, was released.

Click here to donate to the Gouni family.

Jaramillo’s restaurant is also taking donations for the Jaramillo family.

The Jaramillos and Flores will be remembered during a funeral service at Miller Family Funeral Home beginning at 5:00 p.m. Monday.

