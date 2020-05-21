Slingshot motorcycle rider killed in Scurry County during wet road wreck

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A slingshot motorcycle rider was killed in Scurry County during a wet road wreck Wednesday evening.

Charles Surgin Gardner, 48, of Glenn Heights, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on US 180 just 5 miles west of Snyder around 6:15 p.m., according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash report states Gardner’s Polaris Slingshot motorcycle hydroplaned when it encountered wet roads then slid off the highway, through a ditch, and into a fence.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still working to find the exact cause of this fatal crash.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.

