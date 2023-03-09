SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A teen was killed during a crash caused by hydroplaning in Scurry County late Wednesday night.

Julian Garcia, 18, of Snyder was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 1200 block of College Avenue off State Highway 208 just after 11:15 p.m.. according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The press release states Garcia was a passenger in a pickup that was traveling north down the highway when it hydroplaned due to wet and foggy conditions, causing the truck to leave the road and hit a metal fence.

Garcia was killed and the driver of the pickup sustained non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was involved in the crash.

No further information is available at this time.