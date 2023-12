ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A speeding 18-wheeler jackknifed off the Winters Freeway in Abilene Thursday morning.

The incident happen off Hwy 83/84 across from Kirby Lake around 9:30 a.m.

Police at the scene said the 18-wheeler was traveling at an unsafe speed, causing it to slide off off the highway.

No one, including the driver, was injured in this incident, and no other vehicles were involved.

The driver will receive a citation for speeding.

No further information has been released.