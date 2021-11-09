Stephens County Deputy credited with saving life of motorcyclist who crashed during chase

STEPHENS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Stephens County deputy is being credited with saving the life of a motorcyclist who sustained serious injuries when he crashed during a chase.

Deputy Sheriff Ryan Drake was trying to execute a routine traffic stop on the motorcyclist September 17, according to a social media post, which claims instead of pulling over, the motorcyclist fled, disregarding several stop lights.

The post states Deputy Drake pursued, and the chase ended when the motorcyclist crashed into another vehicle, sustaining major injuries.

While waiting for first responders, Deputy Drake began giving the motorcyclist life-saving medical treatment to stop the blood loss, and kept caring for him until the ambulance arrived.

“The quick actions of Deputy Drake absolutely saved the life of this citizen,” the social media post states. “Please join us in commending Deputy Drake for his quick response in transitioning from pursuing a fleeing suspect to administering life saving treatment to this citizen.”

It’s unknown if the motorcyclist is facing any criminal charges.