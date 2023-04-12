MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect was charged with Intoxication Manslaughter after a fatal crash in Mitchell County Tuesday morning.

Eric Arguijo, 27, of Colorado City, was booked into the Mitchell County Jail for DWI and Intoxication Manslaughter following the crash on SH 350 11 miles south of Ira around 6:30 a.m. that claimed the life of Vega Corrales, 52, of Odessa.

Texas Department of Public Safety investigators state Arguijo crossed the center lane while driving down the highway, causing the driver of Vega’s vehicle to swerve to avoid a head-on collision. Arguijo then hit Vega’s vehicle on the side where she was a passenger.

The driver of Vega’s vehicle received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and was released.

No further information is available at this time.