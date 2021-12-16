Teen killed during rollover wreck in Stephens County

STEPHENS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A teen driver was killed during a rollover wreck in Stephens County Tuesday morning.

Brendin Granado, 19, of Roswell was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash of FM 578 north of Breckenridge just after 7:00 a.m., according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report reveals Granado was traveling north when his SUV entered the ditch, hit a guardrail and concrete bridge, then rolled over several times.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact cause of the crash.

No further information was released.