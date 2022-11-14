BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people were hospitalized after multiple motorcycles crashed in Brownwood Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of US 377 and S Crockett Drive just before 12:30 p.m.

Police say witnesses report a motorcyclist who was trying to change lanes clipped another bike, causing a chain-reaction crash that involved a total of three motorcycles and five riders.

Three of the riders were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released.