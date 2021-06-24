Three killed during Comanche County crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people were killed during a crash in Comanche County Thursday morning.

The crash happened on Hwy 6 near mile marker 391 outside of DeLeon around 9:15 a.m.

Investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety confirm the crash happened when an 18-wheeler that was traveling southeast crossed the center strip.

It’s unknown how many vehicles were involved or how many other people were injured during the crash.

