Three people killed in Nolan County crash identified

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people killed in a crash in Nolan County Sunday evening have been identified.

Bryan Isaac Pesina, 20, of Dale, and Joan Palacios, 43, and Juan Palacios, 47, both of Crosbyton, were all pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on SH 153 about 20 miles south of Sweetwater around 6:50 p.m.

A crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety states Pesina was traveling south when he attempted to pass an 18-wheeler in a no passing zone, crashing into the Palacios’ vehicle head-on.

No further information about the crash has been released.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional details are disclosed.

