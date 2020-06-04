Three young adults killed in Comanche County crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three young adults were killed during a crash in Comanche County Tuesday evening.

Everardo Palacios, 19, of Conroe, Bertha Gloria Muniz, 20, of Hico, and Eric Arthur Jason Martinez, 21, of Hico were all pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on SH 6 south of Gorman just after 5:00 p.m., according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash report states the three young adults were passengers in a vehicle traveling west down the highway when another car crossed into their lane.

The driver of the young adults’ vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane to avoid an accident, but at the same time, the other car crossed back, hitting them.

Both drivers were hospitalized with injuries – the driver of the young adults’ vehicle was in serious condition, and the driver of the other car was stable.

Investigators are still looking into the exact cause of the crash.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage for the latest information.

Latest Posts: