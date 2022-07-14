A tractor driver was injured during a crash in Callahan County.

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A tractor driver was injured when he was involved in a collision with a car in Callahan County Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Private Road 2626 and FM 603 around 1:30 p.m.

Law enforcement at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the tractor made a left hand turn to go down a dirt road and collided with the car.

First responders transported the tractor driver to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the driver of the car was not injured.

Investigators say it was not raining but that roads were wet at the time of the crash. It’s unknown if these conditions played a factor in the collision.

No further information has been released.