ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was ejected during a rollover crash Friday afternoon along US-83/84 in Far South Abilene.

UPDATE

Police confirmed the driver was younger than 18 years old and is in critical condition after the wreck. Continue reading for more information.

KTAB/KRBC confirmed with police that the driver of a Jeep was taken to the hospital for their injuries. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Abilene police told KTAB/KRBC what caused the crash is unknown, but they are investigating.

In the meantime, traffic has been blocked off on US-83/84 just after the Buffalo Gap exit.

The Jeep rolled just before the Antilley Road exit on Winters Freeway, heading south.

Multiple units from the Abilene Police Department were on-scene, as well as an ambulance.

