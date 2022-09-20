A travel trailer caught fire on the side of I-20 in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A travel trailer caught fire on the side of I-20 in Abilene Tuesday morning.

The fire happened while the trailer was traveling east down the interstate near mile marker 289 around 10:15 a.m.

No injuries have been reported in connection to this incident.

Police say the fire started inside the trailer, and first responders were able to keep it from spreading to the truck towing it or the grass nearby.

Traffic was diverted off I-20 as crews worked to clear the scene.

No further information has been released.