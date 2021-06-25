Trent ISD student killed in Taylor County crash

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Trent ISD student was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Tye Wednesday.

The student – who was only identified as a 16-year-old female – was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on I-20 west of Tye around 2:00 p.m.

Another 16-year-old and a 38-year-old, both from Trent, sustained serious injures and two other teens – one from Honey Grove and one from Abilene – were injured but in stable condition.

Investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety say the driver of the vehicle lost control while exiting the highway, swerved, then rolled over multiple times.

Trent ISD released the following statement after the crash:

No further information was released.