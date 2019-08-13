Truck driver walks away after crashing down embankment off I-20 in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A truck driver was able to walk away after crashing down an embankment off I-20 in Taylor County Tuesday morning.

The driver told KTAB and KRBC he was travelling west down the interstate when he fell asleep at the wheel just before Merkel, causing him to jerk awake and overcorrect, sending his truck down the side of the highway.

Somehow, he was able to walk away with only cuts, scrapes, and bruises, even though the truck landed on its cab, completely crushing most of the compartment while he was inside.

It’s unknown if he received a citation in connection to this crash.

No other vehicles were involved.