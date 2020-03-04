‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown:’ Abilene police warn steady rains will cause flooding

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are warning motorists that steady rain throughout the day will cause some flooding, potentially making driving unsafe.

Police put a message on social media Wednesday reminding drivers to, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Also, it is illegal to drive around a barricade. Be safe, make good driving choices!”

KTAB and KRBC meteorologists say rain will likely fall consistently through this evening, causing an additional 1″ to 2.5″ of accumulation. Click here for the latest weather information from around the Big Country.

TxDOT offers the following Tips for Driving in Heavy Rain/Flood-Prone Areas:

Be cautious when traveling through flood-prone areas. Flash floods can come rapidly and unexpectedly—within a few minutes or hours of excessive rainfall. Flash flooding is common in many areas of Texas, especially the Texas Hill Country.

Turn on your headlights and slow down, allowing extra distance for braking.

Never attempt to drive through flooded roadways. Water covering roadways may hide washed-out bridges or gouged-out roadbeds, and even in relatively shallow water, tires can act as flotation devices, lifting up big vehicles and sending them downstream. It takes only two feet of water to float a 3,000-pound car.

Latest Posts: