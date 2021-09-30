UPDATE: Abilene police warn of crashes, water rescues caused by flash flooding

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A severe flash flooding warning has been issued for much of the Abilene area following afternoon rainfall.
The National Weather Service has issued the warning for four Big Country counties – Callahan, Jones, Shackelford, and Taylor – and the warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m.
Heavy rain has created dangerous driving conditions, and Abilene police have already warned drivers about multiple accidents across town.
Advisory: Heavy rains are causing crashes throughout parts of Abilene. Several roadways are reported with high water & crews are working rescues. Please use caution or avoid an area where you cannot see the roadway. Rains are expected through the evening.— Abilene Police Dept (@abilenepd) September 30, 2021
TxDOT offers the following Tips for Driving in Heavy Rain/Flood-Prone Areas:
- Be cautious when traveling through flood-prone areas. Flash floods can come rapidly and unexpectedly—within a few minutes or hours of excessive rainfall. Flash flooding is common in many areas of Texas, especially the Texas Hill Country.
- Turn on your headlights and slow down, allowing extra distance for braking.
- Never attempt to drive through flooded roadways. Water covering roadways may hide washed-out bridges or gouged-out roadbeds, and even in relatively shallow water, tires can act as flotation devices, lifting up big vehicles and sending them downstream. It takes only two feet of water to float a 3,000-pound car.