UPDATE: Abilene police warn of crashes, water rescues caused by flash flooding

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A severe flash flooding warning has been issued for much of the Abilene area following afternoon rainfall.

The National Weather Service has issued the warning for four Big Country counties – Callahan, Jones, Shackelford, and Taylor – and the warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m.

Heavy rain has created dangerous driving conditions, and Abilene police have already warned drivers about multiple accidents across town.

Advisory: Heavy rains are causing crashes throughout parts of Abilene. Several roadways are reported with high water & crews are working rescues. Please use caution or avoid an area where you cannot see the roadway. Rains are expected through the evening. — Abilene Police Dept (@abilenepd) September 30, 2021

TxDOT offers the following Tips for Driving in Heavy Rain/Flood-Prone Areas: