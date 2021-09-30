UPDATE: Abilene police warn of crashes, water rescues caused by flash flooding

Abilene police warn of dangerous driving conditions caused by flash flooding.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A severe flash flooding warning has been issued for much of the Abilene area following afternoon rainfall.

The National Weather Service has issued the warning for four Big Country counties – Callahan, Jones, Shackelford, and Taylor – and the warning is in effect through 6:30 p.m.

Heavy rain has created dangerous driving conditions, and Abilene police have already warned drivers about multiple accidents across town.

TxDOT offers the following Tips for Driving in Heavy Rain/Flood-Prone Areas:

  • Be cautious when traveling through flood-prone areas. Flash floods can come rapidly and unexpectedly—within a few minutes or hours of excessive rainfall. Flash flooding is common in many areas of Texas, especially the Texas Hill Country.
  • Turn on your headlights and slow down, allowing extra distance for braking.
  • Never attempt to drive through flooded roadways. Water covering roadways may hide washed-out bridges or gouged-out roadbeds, and even in relatively shallow water, tires can act as flotation devices, lifting up big vehicles and sending them downstream. It takes only two feet of water to float a 3,000-pound car.

