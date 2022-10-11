RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two crashes happened at the same time on a Runnels County highway Sunday night.

The fire crash happened when a vehicle that was traveling north down US 277 near Wingate collided with a landscaping truck that was traveling the same direction just before midnight.

At the same time, another vehicle collided with a feral hog that was approaching the scene of the crash, causing another wreck.

Everyone involved was either uninjured or transported to the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

It’s unknown what caused the first crash, but Wingate Fire Rescue is warning the public to not text and drive.

No further information has ben released.