UPDATE: Driver dies after rollover wreck in north Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver has died and another was injured following a rollover wreck Friday morning.

The wreck happened on Hwy 277 near DRI around 9:00 a.m.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage, and the drivers were trapped and had to be freed.

They were rushed to the hospital, where one of the drivers, a female, died. The condition of the other driver is not known at this time.

It’s unclear if anyone else was involved, and the cause of the crash has not been disclosed.

