Two injured after three-vehicle crash in Hamby

HAMBY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were injured during a three-vehicle crash in Hamby Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Hwy 351 in front of the Hamby Volunteer Fire Department just before 8:00 a.m.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a car was rear-ended when it was turning off the highway, causing it to crash into a truck that was headed into Abilene.

Two people involved were hospitalized. Their current conditions are unknown.

At least two of the vehicles involved sustained heavy damage, including the truck, which rolled over.

Traffic was slowed in the area as crews worked to clean up the scene.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article once additional information is released.

