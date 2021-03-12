Two killed during 3-vehicle crash on US 84 in Nolan County

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were killed during a three-vehicle crash in Nolan County Wednesday night.

Kaitlin Jeanne Rodriguez, 28, of Sweetwater, and Ramon Anthony Guzman, 47, of Snyder, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened near mile marker 438 of Hwy 84 around 7:10 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety

The report reveals Rodriguez was traveling east in her car when she crashed into Guzman’s pickup head on, causing the pickup to then crash into a third vehicle.

No one in the third vehicle was injured.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of this crash.

