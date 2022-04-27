ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were killed during a motorcycle accident in east Abilene Tuesday night.

Police at the scene of the crash on East Highway 80 and Loop 322 told KTAB and KRBC a pickup truck and motorcycle that was carrying two people collided at the intersection around 7:30 p.m.

The driver told KTAB and KRBC he didn’t see the motorcycle approaching and it hit the side of his truck. Both motorcycle occupants, whose identities have not been publicly released, were pronounced dead at the scene.

