ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people killed during a collision near Kirby Lake have been identified.

Roxanne Rivero Medina, 35, and James Henry Wheeler, 96, both of Abilene, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Highway 83/84 just after 9:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say witnesses report Wheeler was driving the wrong way down the highway at a high rate of speed, causing several vehicles to move out of his way. He eventually collided with Medina’s SUV head-on.

No passengers were inside either vehicles and no other injuries have been reported in connection to this crash.

