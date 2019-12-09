TxDOT Abilene pre-treating roads for possibility of winter weather

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation in Abilene is pre-treating roads for the possibility of winter weather.

TxDOT crews have been spreading a brine solution to major roads in the area in anticipation of winter weather Tuesday morning.

A light wintry mix is expected to fall overnight, though accumulation should be minimal and mostly isolated to bridges and overpasses.

TxDOT crews started pre-treating roadways in the Abilene District Monday morning in preparation for winter weather

TxDOT has also compiled the following tips for travelling in winter weather:

Use caution when driving over bridges and overpasses, as temperatures can be colder on evaluated surfaces.

when driving over bridges and overpasses, as temperatures can be colder on evaluated surfaces. Reduce speed and drive with caution. A vehicle needs more distance to stop on a slick roadway. Do not apply the brakes suddenly, and avoid using cruise control, so that you can respond better if you encounter slippery roads.

A vehicle needs more distance to stop on a slick roadway. Do not apply the brakes suddenly, and avoid using cruise control, so that you can respond better if you encounter slippery roads. Slow down when approaching emergency or maintenance vehicles, especially when their flashing lights are on. The law requires you to maintain a distance of at least 200 feet when approaching a snow plow, and do not pass on the right. Visibility can also be reduced during winter weather conditions.

when approaching emergency or maintenance vehicles, especially when their flashing lights are on. The law requires you to maintain a distance of at least 200 feet when approaching a snow plow, and do not pass on the right. Visibility can also be reduced during winter weather conditions. Be patient. Your trip time – including short commutes to work – could increase when adverse weather conditions exist. Also, keep to the main roads and avoid taking shortcuts through territory that may not have been plowed.

Your trip time – including short commutes to work – could increase when adverse weather conditions exist. Also, keep to the main roads and avoid taking shortcuts through territory that may not have been plowed. Winterize vehicles before traveling during adverse weather. Check fuel, tire, oil and antifreeze levels. Make sure heater, brakes and windshield wipers are working properly.

BigCountryHomepage will continue to provide updates on the impending winter weather. Check back for the latest.

