ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation in Abilene has begun preparing area roads for the possibility of winter weather.

Main lanes along Interstate 20, area highways, and highly traveled farm-to-market roads are being treated with a brining solution as a precaution.

TxDOT says the National Weather Service is predicting a chance of freezing rain, freezing fog, and light snow Friday evening across West Texas and parts of the Big Country.

The Texas Department of Transportation offers the following tips when driving in wintry weather:

Give yourself time to reach your destination and account for possible travel delays. Have patience and share the road with other drivers.

Drive with caution, reduce speed and increase travel distance between your vehicle and others on the road (at least three times the normal following distance).

Do not use cruise control.

If you start to lose control, ease off the gas pedals or brakes. Steer into the direction of a skid until you can regain traction, and then straighten your vehicle.

And if you don’t have to travel, stay home. TxDOT roadway conditions statewide are available at DriveTexas.org or by calling 1-800-452-9292. TxDOT Twitter feeds and the TxDOT Facebook page are also valuable resources for travel conditions across the state. More winter weather travel information is available on the TxDOT website.

Callahan, Jones, Shackelford, Taylor, Borden, Howard, Mitchell, Nolan, Fisher, Haskell, Kent, Scurry and Stonewall counties are all included in the TxDOT Abilene district.