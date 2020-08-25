TxDOT begins $10 million project to repair U.S. 180 in Shackelford County

SHACKELFORD COUNTY, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) contractor will begin rock excavation and pavement overlay on US 180 in Shackelford County beginning Wednesday, September 1.

The project, which was awarded to A.L. Helmcamp of Buffalo,Texas for $10,086,760 will include 7.4miles of roadway in each direction on US 180 west of Albany to SH 351. The Contractor will excavate the rock ledge to provide a safe slope, and lay a new asphalt overlay on the existing roadway. The work is expected to be completed by January of 2022.

The traveling public can expect various lane closures during construction. Digital message boards will be placed in the area to notify motorists of the upcoming work. The traveling public is also encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays if possible.

For updates on construction projects and/or lane closures, follow us on Facebook at TxDOTABLand Twitter at TxDOTAbilene. For real-time roadway conditions, visit DriveTexas.org.

