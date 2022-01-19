TxDOT Brownwood District preparing for possibility of winter weather

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Brownwood District of the Texas Department of Transportation is preparing for the possibility of winter weather overnight.
TxDOT Brownwood, which covers Brown, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Lampasas, McCulloch, Mills, San Saba, and Stephens Counties, has begun pre-treating raised structures and major roadways across the area because winter weather could happen Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
“Although a higher potential for frozen precipitation is south of the Brownwood District, motorists are reminded to stay weather alert, especially if traveling in McCullough, Lampasas, San Saba Counties in case the weather pattern shifts. Temperatures are anticipated to be below freezing overnight and wind chills could drop into the teens Thursday morning,” a press release explains.
TxDOT offered the following tips when driving in wintry weather:
- Give yourself time to reach your destination and account for possible travel delays. Have patience and share the road with other drivers.
- Drive with caution, reduce speed and increase travel distance between your vehicle and others on the road (at least three times the normal following distance).
- Do not use cruise control.
- If you start to lose control, ease off the gas pedals or brakes. Steer into the direction of a skid until you can regain traction, and then straighten your vehicle.
- And if you don’t have to travel, stay home. TxDOT roadway conditions statewide are available at DriveTexas.org or by calling 1-800-452-9292. TxDOT Twitter feeds and the TxDOT Facebook page are also valuable resources for travel conditions across the state. More winter weather travel information is available on the TxDOT website.