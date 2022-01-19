TxDOT Brownwood District preparing for possibility of winter weather

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Brownwood District of the Texas Department of Transportation is preparing for the possibility of winter weather overnight.

TxDOT Brownwood, which covers Brown, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Lampasas, McCulloch, Mills, San Saba, and Stephens Counties, has begun pre-treating raised structures and major roadways across the area because winter weather could happen Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

“Although a higher potential for frozen precipitation is south of the Brownwood District, motorists are reminded to stay weather alert, especially if traveling in McCullough, Lampasas, San Saba Counties in case the weather pattern shifts. Temperatures are anticipated to be below freezing overnight and wind chills could drop into the teens Thursday morning,” a press release explains.

TxDOT offered the following tips when driving in wintry weather: