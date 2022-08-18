ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation has provided updates on several road projects in Abilene, including one that would widen a part of FM 1750 to 5 lanes.

TxDOT gave the updates at the Abilene Metropolitan Planning Organization’s board meeting August 16.

Here’s what they had to say about the following projects:

FM 1750

TxDOT is currently working on a project that would make FM 1750 five lanes in the area from Industrial Blvd to Colony Hill Road. These five lanes will include a constant left turn lane. This project, which is in early planning stages, was started due to a noticeable increase in traffic on this portion of FM 1750 over the past 5 years. TxDOT is hopeful additional lanes will improve traffic flow and decrease the number of crashes. A start date has not yet been decided.

State Hwy 351 and Ambler Avenue

A current TxDOT project that is underway at Hwy 351 and Ambler Avenue is almost complete. Final stages include sign details and finishing up signal lights, including ones on Judge Ely Blvd. New pedestrian signals will also be installed once the sidewalk work is done. TxDOT estimates this project will be done by mid-September.

FM 600

The last project, which is along FM 600, is finally underway again after being halted due to supply chain issues. Galvanized anchor bolts that were on back order have come in and the work, including seal coating along this road from the Jones County line to I-20, should also be complete by mid-September.

