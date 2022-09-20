ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Car seat safety means saving lives, so TxDOT is hosting safety check events in both Abilene and Brownwood soon.
The Car Seat Safety Checks will take place at the following times and locations:
BROWNWOOD: Big Country Ford – 500 W. Commerce Street
Thursday, September 22 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
ABILENE: Taylor County Expo Center Entertainment Pavilion – 1700 SH 36
Saturday, September 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
During the events, Child Passenger Safety Technicians will:
- Provide hands on instructions on how to correctly place a child in a child safety seat
- Assist parents/caregivers with installation of their child’s safety seat
- Offer tips on how to choose the appropriate safety seat based on their child’s age, height, and weight
- Ensure that the child’s safety seat has not been recalled or expired
The Texas Department of Public Safety is also helping out with the car seat safety campaign, asking parents and guardians to keep the following tips in mind:
- When selecting a car seat for your child, ensure it fits in your vehicle properly before purchasing it.
- Avoid purchasing a car seat if you are not aware of the history (i.e. yard sales, social media platforms, etc.).
- Model good behavior to young passengers and make sure you are wearing your seat belt so your children will know it’s the right thing to do.
- Infant car seats should always be rear-facing, and never used forward-facing.
- Be sure to check the maximum height and weight limits of the car seat so children may be properly transitioned to the next one.
- For older children who are using booster seats with lap belts, ensure the belt is across the pelvic area and the shoulder belt strap is placed across the shoulder. It should never be placed along a child’s neck or abdominal area. It should never be used under the arm or behind the back as it could cause severe injury in a crash.
- Texas law states all children younger than 8 years old, unless taller than 4’9”, are required to be in the appropriate car seat wherever they ride in a passenger vehicle. The car seat MUST be installed according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
- Children 8 years and older must be in a seat belt, if an adult hasn’t properly restrained a child, they can receive a $250 ticket.