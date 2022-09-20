ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Car seat safety means saving lives, so TxDOT is hosting safety check events in both Abilene and Brownwood soon.

The Car Seat Safety Checks will take place at the following times and locations:

BROWNWOOD: Big Country Ford – 500 W. Commerce Street

Thursday, September 22 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.



ABILENE: Taylor County Expo Center Entertainment Pavilion – 1700 SH 36

Saturday, September 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

During the events, Child Passenger Safety Technicians will:

Provide hands on instructions on how to correctly place a child in a child safety seat

Assist parents/caregivers with installation of their child’s safety seat

Offer tips on how to choose the appropriate safety seat based on their child’s age, height, and weight

Ensure that the child’s safety seat has not been recalled or expired

The Texas Department of Public Safety is also helping out with the car seat safety campaign, asking parents and guardians to keep the following tips in mind: