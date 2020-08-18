TxDOT to construct new sign bridge on I-20 in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Beginning September 14, Texas Department of Transportation(TxDOT) contractors will begin to construct a new sign bridge on eastbound IH 20 at the Pine Street exit.

Mica Corporation of Ft. Worth, who was awarded the project for $184,153.30, will construct the metal sign bridge behind the guardrail, off the roadway,on the eastbound side of IH 20 at the Pine Street exit. Once the sign bridge is completed the contractor’s crew will close the eastbound lanes of IH 20 at the Pine Street exit to hang the newly constructed sign bridge.

Traffic will be detoured off IH 20onto the eastbound frontage road at exit 285Old Anson Road and may re-enter the interstate just west of Pine Street.

The sign bridge will be hung during nighttime hours to avoid closing the interstate during peak hours.

Nighttime hours have been identified as 7 p.m.-6 a.m. Digital message boards will be placed in the area to notify the traveling public of the work zone and any detours required during lane closures.

