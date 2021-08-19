Update: Abilene man killed in fiery Callahan County crash

James Edward Johnson was killed in a fiery crash on SH 36 in Callahan County Tuesday night.

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been identified as the victim of a fiery crash in Callahan County Tuesday night.

James Edward Johnson, 78, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on SH-36 just west of Denton Valley around 8:00 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report reveals Johnson was traveling west when a pickup traveling east lost traction, spun, and collided with Johnson’s truck, which immediately caught fire upon impact.

Investigators say the driver of the other pickup was treated at the hospital then released.

No further information is available at this time.