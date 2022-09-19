A bicyclist struck by a pickup in south Abilene nearly two weeks ago has died.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bicyclist who was hit by a pickup truck in south Abilene nearly two weeks ago has died.

Victoria Revilla, 52, of Abilene, died in the hospital September 19, following the crash at the intersection of S 7th Street and Barrow Street September 8.

Police say a truck was attempting to turn north onto Mockingbird Lane when he hit Revilla at the intersection.

The driver was not injured during the crash.

No further information has been released, and the investigation is ongoing. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor at this time.

Revilla’s death marks the 23rd in Abilene so far this year, making 2022 the deadliest year on record for traffic events. The previous record was set in 2014, with 21 deaths across the year.

