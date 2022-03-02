ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police have identified the driver killed after crashing his pickup into an underpass in Abilene Tuesday night.

Jimmy Townsend, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on E. Hwy 80 and Loop 322 around 7:00 p.m.

Investigators say Townsend was approaching the underpass at the intersection when his pickup left the road, went into the center median, then crashed into a concrete pillar.

The exact cause of this fatal crash is still under investigation, but police do not believe alcohol was a factor.

No further information has been released.