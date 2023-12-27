STEPHENS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The “Mile Long” Bridge in Breckenridge will remain closed due to threat of collapse, causing a disaster declaration to remain in place for residents in that area.

Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation gave an update on the bridge on Highway 180 Wednesday, saying repairs will begin within the next 24-48 hours, and the project will hopefully be complete by the start of school January 8, or soon after.

Emergency crews have resources staged at the west end of the bridge in order to provide emergency services and law enforcement to the western edge of the county.

Anyone who wishes to bypass the bridge now has to travel US 183N to US 283S to Albany, and those traveling from Albany to Breckenridge will need to travel US 283N, then take US 183S (south of Throckmorton) to Breckenridge.

The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public that they have a zero tolerance policy for driving on the bridge, which currently poses a large safety hazard.

“The risk of serious injury and/or death should a portion of the bridge collapse under someone traveling across the bridge is an imminent threat,” a social media post explains.

Anyone caught moving barriers and driving on the bridge will be held accountable.

