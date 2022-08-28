SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Snyder ISD students were killed in a crash Saturday morning.

Snyder ISD made the announcement Sunday, saying senior Zavier Jakob Dominguez and 8th grader Armando Carrillo were both killed in the crash in Fisher County on US 180 around 6:15 a.m.

“Their family and friends will undoubtedly need our support as they grieve during this tragedy,” Snyder High School Principal Adam Alaniz says. “Please remember to keep their siblings, parents, family, and many friends close to your hearts and in your prayers during this difficult time.”

Teachers, counselors, and a crisis respone team will be availalbe in the library at both the high school and junior high school campuses Monday.

A crisis line has also been set up – just text “home” to 741741 to text a counselor for free or call the Est Texas Centers Crisis Help line at (800)375-4357.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is still investigating the cause of this fatal crash. It’s currently unknown if anyone else was killed.

