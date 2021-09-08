UPDATE: Vehicles following each other at high rate of speed cause fiery crash in Callahan County, young woman killed

Sydney Bright, 22, of Arlington, was killed during a fiery crash in Callahan County Tuesday afternoon.

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A young woman was killed when two vehicles following each other at a high rate of speed caused a fiery crash in Callahan County Tuesday afternoon.

Sydney Bright, 22, of Arlington, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the westbound lanes of I-20 near mile marker 313 around 2:30 p.m., according to a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The report reveals Bright was traveling at a high rate of speed in the left lane, and when a second vehicle that was following close behind her moved over into the right lane, Bright entered the center median and lost control, over-correcting and causing her car to skid into a ditch, rollover, then strike a tree.

Bright’s vehicle was fully engulfed in flames upon impact.

No other injuries were reported in connection to this crash.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage for any additional information.