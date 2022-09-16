ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman was killed after a crash in east Abilene Thursday evening.

Jeanelle Tennison, 70, of Clyde, was pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash at the intersection of Elmdale Road and FM 18 just before 5:30 p.m.

Police say Tennison was traveling in an SUV headed west down FM 18 when a pickup truck that was traveling east attempted to turn down Elmdale Road, causing the SUV to hit the truck. At least one vehicle caught fire upon impact.

The driver of the truck sustained serious injuries, as well as the driver of the SUV. Both were hospitalized and currently, Tennison is the only person involved who died.

Investigators say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash at this time.

No further information has been released.